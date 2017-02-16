India's star boxer Vijender Singh will be looking to continuing his exploits inside the ring, come this April. This time, the 31-year-old, who has been sending emphatic statements across the pro boxing circuit, will be fighting for the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight championship.

Vijender, fondly referred to as Viju, by his millions of fans, is already the WBO Asia Pacific champion -- the title he won last year in New Delhi and also successfully defended it once.

The Indian faces China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali, the reigning WBO Oriental champion, this time around...with the venue being Mumbai!

As the matches in his pro boxing career progressed, the opponents kept getting tougher. A major doubt arose everytime a tought opponent was announced for Vijender, but the Indian Rocky Balboa, time and again, proved his critics and doubters wrong.

Against Maimaitiali, Vijender is being expected to perform in the way he has been performing for the last year and a half, since turning as a pro. The Chinese boxer, like Vijender, also started his pro boxing career in 2015, and has seven wins from his eight bouts so far.

In contrast, Vijender is 8-0 in his career.

Vijender vs Zulpikar 2017: All you need to know

Date: April 1

Venue: Mumbai

Championship on the line: WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title