The pre-release buzz around Mersal is expected to reach new heights with wishes coming from none other than SS Baahubali, one of the biggest filmmakers from India.

In a promo video, SS Rajamouli, who came out with blockbuster Baahubali 2 in 2017, has sent his wishes to the Mersal team.

"SS Thenandal Films 100th movie is being done by two legends (AR Rahman sir and Vijay sir) who are in their 25th year. And both of them are working in Atlee sir's direction. What a fantastic film to look forward to. I am sure it will be a fantastic hit," he said in the clip.

The movie has been dubbed in Telugu with the title Adirindhi, which will hit the screens along with the Tamil version. Now, SS Rajamouli's good words are expected to help the film to get a good opening.

It has to be noted that the script for Mersal has been written by SS Rajamouli's father and writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

SS Rajamouli had made a call to Atlee Kumar after the film hit the floors. "#Vijay61 started shooting ,feeling blessed wit all the lovely wishes , Spl mention surprise call from @ssrajamouli Sir , Dream com true. [sic]" the director had shared his excitement on Twitter.

Mersal is an action-oriented family drama in which Vijay will be seen in a triple role. Nithya Menen, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal are his female leads, while SJ Suryah, who impressed the viewers with his terrific performance in recently-released Spyder, has done the role of antagonist.

The film will hit the screens on October 18.