Adirindhi (Adirindi), the Telugu version of Vijay's hit film Mersal, has completed the formalities of the censor board and is gearing up to be released in a large number of theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The makers of Mersal have dubbed it in Telugu as Adirindhi and planned to release it in the Telugu states in a bid to cash in on the popularity in these states. Producer Sharath Marar has acquired its theatrical rights and decided to release the film under his banner NorthStar Entertainment.

It was earlier reported that Adirindhi would hit the screens along with its original version Mersal on October 18. But its release was deferred by a week due to delay in its censorship. Later it was announced that the movie would hit the screens on October 26. But the producers kept mum on the issue of its censorship, which had speculation that its release might be further delayed.

Sharath Marar has had new ads published in the newspapers, which show that Adirindhi has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on October 27. Ramesh Bala‏, an observer of the southern industry, tweeted this morning: "#Mersal 's Telugu Version #Adirindi is releasing tomorrow.."

ATMUS Entertainment‏, which has acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Mersal, has also planned to release its Telugu version – Adirindhi – in 41 screens across North America. The distributors tweeted: "Blockbuster #Mersal to continue in 100+ locs, it's telugu #Adirindhi hitting 41 locs across Usa from Friday 10/27! Theater list tomorrow!"

Written and directed by Atlee Kumar, Mersal is a family entertainer with a beautiful message to the society. The movie has become hit with the audience and collected over Rs 160 crore gross in just seven days. The controversy surrounding its dialogues created a lot of buzz in the media. It should be seen whether the makers will retain those dialogues in Adirindhi or not.