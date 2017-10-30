Mersal team is happy as the latest Tamil flick was well received by the audience. The film starring Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen as female leads went on to become the biggest hit in Vijay's career and is most likely to feature in the all-time top five grossers of south India.

Now, the huge success is reportedly paving way for some rumours that claim Atlee will direct Vijay again. The news does not come as a surprise as the director ended the story with a possibility of the sequel.

Also, Atlee Kumar himself had revealed that he would like to direct Vijay again. Therefore, a sequel might be on the cards.

Nonetheless, the project, even if Vijay and Atlee decide to come together again, will take at least one more year to start, as Vijay's next is an AR Murugadoss' film.

Murugadoss is collaborating with Vijay for the untitled project which will go on floors in early 2018. Reportedly, the movie will be out by next Deepavali.

Meanwhile, Mersal remained strong in the second weekend as well. The worldwide collection is estimated to have crossed Rs 200-crore mark.

The worldwide theatrical rights were sold to multiple parties for Rs 113.5 crore and the movie is already making profits.

Mersal has become the fifth Tamil movie to enter Rs 200-crore club after Rajinikanth's Endhiran, Kabali, Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam and Vikram's I.

It is the landmark 100th film produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

After getting an earth-shattering opening, the movie ran into trouble when the Tamil Nadu BJP demanded the removal of a few dialogues in the film that were critical about Goods and Service Tax (GST). The controversy apparently gave free publicity to the film as it enjoyed good footfalls in the following days.