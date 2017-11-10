The dream run of Mersal is not over yet. The Telugu version of the film titled Adirindi was released on Thursday, November 9, and met with positive reviews from the critics and audience. Also, the film has got a good opening at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

The content of the movie has been hailed by the critics. "When you are watching a film that runs close to 3 hours, one expects it to have either an engaging storyline or entertaining elements complete with colourful visuals, peppy music and masala moments. And with 'Adirindi', you get a dose of all that and more," the reviewer from The Times of India describes about the film.

Although the film has a regular story, what surprises and keeps the audience engaged is the screenplay written by Atlee Kumar. He brings in lot of commercial elements to entertain the viewers although the tale becomes predictable in the second half.

Nonetheless, the industry insiders are of the opinion that Adirindi is tailor-made for the Telugu audience, who love mass-masala films.

However, the controversial dialogues about Goods and Service Tax (GST), digital India and critical comments on the BJP government have been reportedly deleted, thereby angering the fans of Vijay.

""#Adirindhi gst dialogues are muted really disappointed #bjp party you lost my respect no freedom of speech," a fan named Rahul shares his displeasure on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mersal, which has Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen in the female leads, have completed its three-week run in theatres and minted over Rs 225 crore at the worldwide box office.