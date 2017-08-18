The makers of Mersal have found a new way to promote their film and it is a first for the south Indian film. Well, every time the people on Twitter type #Mersal, they will find Vijay's emoji on the social media site.

Twitter India announced the development on Friday, 18 August, as it posted, "Excited to launch the first-ever emoji for a #Tamil movie! Tweet with #Mersal to unlock the special emoji! [sic]". It is now credited as the first south Indian movie to get an emoji.

Vijay's character as a village head has been turned into an emoji. The news has now become a hot topic of discussion among Tamil filmgoers.

In the recent history, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood movie Jab Harry Met Sejal adopted an unconventional marketing strategy for promoting their film. To establish the importance of the ring in the story, the makers partnered with Twitter India to launch a custom emoji of a ring alongside the hashtag of the film.

This trend is likely to grow as the filmmakers and production houses constantly search for ideas to reach the netizens.

Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up for Mersal audio launch, which is set to be a grand event on Sunday evening, 20 August, in Chennai.

Mersal has Vijay in a triple role. He teamed up with Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen. Sri Thenandal Films produced the flick that also stars SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, Misha Ghoshal and others.

The Atlee Kumar directorial will hit the screens in October.