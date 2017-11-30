From the last few days, there have been rumours that Mersal has turned out to be a dud at the box office and many distributors suffered losses after associating with the Vijay-starrer. This contradicts reports that the film is a 'blockbuster.' Now, Dhananjayan Govind has put an end to the debate.

Govind, filmmaker and National Award winning writer, has come out stating that Mersal has become a profitable venture to all.

"Shocked to read such exaggerated statements that #Mersal incurred huge loss. Looks like a motivated campaign. When the producer is not talking about it, how come others are quoting such figures? On what basis? My calculation is it's a profitable film. The truth may be out soon. [sic]" he tweeted.

He added, "My view is #Mersal has earned the biggest share for all distributors, exhibitors, theatre owners, vendors & everyone involved. So, it can't be a loss to the producer. Let the producer declare the numbers. Others should stop speculating & quote illogical numbers as loss. [sic]"

Govind's comments were met with mixed feelings. While Vijay's fans welcomed it, the followers of other actors differed with him.

Noted actor S Ve Shekher joined the debate and said, "If the producer openly says he earned a fortune in this movie we are all happy. According to the profit, GST is also paid to our govt. nowadays cinema is nothing but GAMBLING. Let's accept the truth. No speculation on the other side also. Wait till March 31st 2018. [sic]"

Mersal has been declared as the biggest hit of Vijay's career by trade experts. It has become the first movie of Ilayathalapathy to breach Rs 250-crore mark and is the fifth biggest hit of all-time in South India after Baahubali series, Enthiran and Kabali.

Atlee Kumar's movie has become a profitable venture for distributors in India as well as overseas.