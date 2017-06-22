The first look of Vijay's Mersal has received fantastic reviews from the audience. Two looks of the actor were revealed on the occasion of his 43rd birthday on June 22.

The posters show Vijay in a rural avatar and in a magician's get-up. However, the third and the last look of the actor has not been unveiled yet. It is believed that the makers want to keep it a surprise.

Many celebrities have lauded the two looks of Vijay in Mersal, which stars Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

Here are the comments posted by them on Twitter:

Sivakarthikeyan : Mersal first lookBest wishes to @actorvijay sir @arrahman sir @Atlee_dir and full team

Kajal Aggarwal : First look semma #Mersal

GV Prakash Kumar: #evercharmingILAYATHALAPATHY ... looks so young and fresh... advance birthday wishesna ...

Arya: Massssss @actorvijay anna Extraordinary Title #Mersal congrats brother @Atlee_dir proud of u @ThenandalFilms @arrahman

Ram Pothineni: #Mersal is Mass! Killit buddy! @Atlee_dir

Vignesh Shivnn: Merattaallll

Sincere Wishes to the powerful team for a grand blockbuster

#Mersal

Samuthirakani: #Marsal MIRATTALLL...

Venkat Prabhu: #Mersal aagitom @actorvijay @arrahman @Atlee_dir @ThenandalFilms

Vivega: You asked me if d FL portrays Mass or Class. Youmisd Marana Mass. Heres #Mersal for you @actorvijay @arrahman @Atlee_dir n team

Bharathan: WOW @actorvijay first look is amazing !!!! All the best to the whole team of #Mersal #HBDMersalVIJAY

Sathish: Wowwwwwww.... extraordinarymassssssss title #Mersal best wishes to our #Ilayathalapathy @actorvijay sir @Atlee_dir and Team

J Anbazhagan: Mass is completely redefined in #Mersal.

Huge treat awaits in Kollywood Box Office.

Anjana: Mersalaayiten !! semma first look! #HBDMERASALVIJAY

Robo Shankar: By looking the #Mersalfirstlook zoom in we can see #Vijay sir done hardwork to gain his physique

Dhananjayan Govind: #Mersal first look presents @actorvijay in super look. He is growing young every year. Advance wishes #HBDMersalVIJAY

Metro Shirish: Mersal #firstlook! @Atlee_dir @ThenandalFilms & @actorvijay sir can't wait for the teaser! @MuraliRamasamy4 #Mersal #HBDMersalVIJAY

HarishUttaman: Mersal Samrat... god bless you

Sam Anton: Mersal title for our thalapathy. .best title in years :)

Archana Kalpatti: Mersal AayittenSemma first look

Prasanth P: Vera level #மெர்சல் Thalaiva love u #verithanam # massthalapathy #HBDMerasalVIJAY

Balasaravanan: #Mersal MERATTTALLL THALAPATHY....@actorvijay @Atlee_dir MERATITINGA....#Thalapathy61 THERIKUTHUUU....

Senthil Veerasamy: He is the THALAPATHY!! Stop him if you can now!!! #Mersal

Nithin Sathya: #Thalapathy #vijay definetly can see a change coming in !!! #pandhayam ?

Vikranth: Semma merasal @actorvijay @Atlee_dir

Aadhav: #Mersal This is going to be Bigggg #Thalapathy61 #FirstLook ! Vijay anna looks @actorvijay

Arivazhagan: Congrats @ThenandalFilms @MuraliRamaswam4 @Atlee_dir @arrahman 4 @actorvijay Sir's #Mersal

Ike: #Mersal FL of #Mersal @Atlee_dir darling !! Flavour of TamilNadu!! @ThenandalFilms #HBD #Vijay61 #BestBday

DD: Azhagan en Thalaivan Thalabathyyyyyyyhav the happiest of bday my @actorvijaysir ,v love u forever!@ThenandalFilms

Shantanu: Paahhஇந்த மனுஷனுக்கு வயசே ஆகாது #மெர்சல் charisma he's got unbelievable தலைவா @actorvijay @ThenandalFilms @Atlee_dir brotherika vidunga

Vikram Prabhu: #Mersal style! Best wishes to @actorvijay sir @arrahman sir @Atlee_dir @ThenandalFilms & entire team! #Thalapathy I'm waiting!

Sayyeshaa: All I can see on my TL is #Mersal .. #Thalapathy #Vijay sir MASS! #HBDMersalVijay

Sibiraj: #Mersal! The title says it all!Thaaru Maaru get up!

Krishan: @actorvijayannaaaaaaa MAAASSSSSSS first look #Mersal tile Mersal and from now #Thalapathy adada