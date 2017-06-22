The first look of Vijay's Mersal has received fantastic reviews from the audience. Two looks of the actor were revealed on the occasion of his 43rd birthday on June 22.
The posters show Vijay in a rural avatar and in a magician's get-up. However, the third and the last look of the actor has not been unveiled yet. It is believed that the makers want to keep it a surprise.
Many celebrities have lauded the two looks of Vijay in Mersal, which stars Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.
Here are the comments posted by them on Twitter:
Sivakarthikeyan : Mersal first lookBest wishes to @actorvijay sir @arrahman sir @Atlee_dir and full team
Kajal Aggarwal : First look semma #Mersal
