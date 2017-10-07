Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal has cleared all the hurdles and is now ready for release. The Tamil verson was cleared by the regional censor board on Friday, October 6, and bagged a "U/A" certificate.

Sri Thenandal Films, the production house behind Mersal, announced this news on Twitter. Sources say members of the censor board watched Mersal only after the court verdict on the title issue was delivered.

A producer named A Rajendran had approached court claiming he had registered the title Merrasalaitan with the film chamber in 2014 and the shooting for the movie was in progress.

The issue here was the similarities in the names, which is against the standard rules of the film industry.

A Rajendran had sought a permanent injunction restraining the makers of Mersal and the people associated with Vijay's film from using the current title of the film.

The case came up for the hearing on Friday and the court dismissed the complainant's plea, paving the way for a hassle-free release of the Vijay-starrer.

The film is gearing up for release on October 18. Promotions for it will start from next week.

Mersal marks the second union of director Atlee Kumar with Vijay after Theri. In the latest film, Ilayathalapathy is romancing top heroines like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. It is said to be a revenge thriller revolving around poor medical facilities in the country.

SJ Suryah plays the villain in the movie, which will hit the screens in October. The movie also has Vadivelu and a few others in supporting roles.

The Sri Thenandal Films-produced movie has GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.