The release plans of Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming movie Sketch have reportedly gone for a change. If latest reports are to be believed, the Tamil movie will now hit the screens in October.

Reports say that Sketch, which was supposed to release in September, will be released on the occasion of Deepavali. It means that Vikram's flick will be clashing with Vijay Mersal, the release of which was announced long ago.

Over the years, at least two big movies in Kollywood are released on Deepavali. Hence, the latest clash is not expected to hit each others' business. Also, this is not the first time where a Vikram film is locking horns with the Vijay's flick.

Vijay's Thamizhan had clashed with Vikram's Gemini in 2002, Puthiya Geethai with Kadhal Sadugudu (2003), Thirumalai with Pithamagan (2004) and Sivakasi with Maja (2005).

Sketch

Sketch is written and directed by Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame. Tamannaah Bhatia and Sri Priyanka are the female leads in the movie, which has Radharavi, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori, Ravi Kishan and others in the cast.

It has SS Thaman's music, Ruben's editing and M Sukumar's cinematography.

Mersal

Atlee Kumar's Mersal is a period thriller in which Vijay will be seen in triple roles. Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen are the female leads in the flick, which has SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sunil, Sathyan, Kovai Sarala and others are in the cast.

The music will be composed by AR Rahman. GK Vishnu is the cinematographer and Ruben is the editor.