The makers of Vijay's Mersal are set to make some big announcements on Friday, July 21. The audio and the trailer release dates will be revealed on Twitter.

"Aadi velli is gonna be more special this year. Watch out for updates on #mersal tomorrow #tsl100 @ThenandalFilms #vijayfan #Thalapathy. [sic]" Hema Rukmani, the CEO of Thenandal Entertainment, tweeted without revealing that they would announce the release dates of audio and trailer.

As per the sources, it is the dates of the audio and trailer that the makers are going to reveal on Friday. It is said that the music album is likely to be out on August 19 or the first week of September. The trailer will be unveiled closer to the film's release.

In the recent times, making announcements on Twitter has become a way to create buzz around the films.

So far, the makers have revealed the first look of Vijay in Mersal. The posters have shown Vijay in a rural avatar and in a magician's get-up. However, the third and the last look of the actor has not been unveiled yet.

Mersal movie marks the second union of Atlee with Vijay after Theri. In the latest film, Ilayathalapathy is romancing top heroines like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. SJ Suryah plays the villain in the movie, which will hit the screens in October. The movie also has Vadivelu and few others in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the flick while Sri Thenandal Films is bankrolling it. GK Vishnu is wielding the camera and Ruben is the editor.