Vijay's Adirindi finally hit the screens on Thursday, November 9. After being postponed on a few occasions, the movie, which is the dubbed version of Tamil flick Mersal, has seen the light of the day in over 200 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Funny Mistakes in Vijay's Mersal (Adirindi) movie

Adirindi was scheduled for release along with its original Tamil version Mersal on October 18. But its release was deferred due to the delay in its censorship. Later, the makers revealed that the dubbed film will hit the screens on October 27. But they once again postponed the movie due to some reason.

Finally, the film cleared all the hurdles and hit the screens after bagging 'U/A' certificate from the regional censor board. It has to be noted that Sharath Marar is distributing the film in Andhra and Telangana.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial, which has bagged U/A certificate from the regional censor board, has got enough publicity with the movie running into trouble with the BJP and subsequently landing in a big controversy.

Vijay commands a sizeable fan following in the Telugu-speaking regions and this factor will play a crucial role in its success at the box office in these regions.

Coming to the original version, the film has done exceedingly well to become the biggest commercial hit of Vijay's career. It has minted over Rs 220 crore at the worldwide in 19 days.

The movie is now at the sixth place at the top five highest-grossing movies of South India. The list is dominated by multilingual films with two-part Baahubali series in the first two positions by minting Rs 1,700+ crore and Rs 600+ crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali are in the third and fourth positions by earning Rs 290+ crore and Rs 286 crore, respectively. Vikram's I is in the fifth place by raking in Rs 240 crore in its lifetime.

It now requires about Rs 20 crore to beat the record of Vikram's I. Will it beat this record? If it has to beat then the Telugu version has to get a good opening, say trade experts.

Mersal was bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen are in the female leads.