A comedy show called Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru on Vijay TV is receiving flak on social media after it took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Budding artistes Sivabalan and Bhuvaneshwari performed a political satire on the show in the presence of special guest Seeman, a filmmaker and politician.

On the show, the anchor tells the queen that the 'Maharaja' was out of the country to which she immediately replies, "It only shocks when he is in the country and not outside the country," taking an indirect dig at Prime Minister Modi's frequent foreign trips.

The anchor also tells her that the 'Maharaja' asked her to look after the country in his absence. She quips, "It has become a habit for him to post something on Twitter, wear his sweater and leave."

The one-liners have left the audience and Seeman in splits.

However, when an artiste playing a businessman made a remark on the Hindi imposition, it irked many on the social media. The businessman asks the queen, "Tamil Nadu? Isn't your 'nadu' (country) India?" The queen hits back at him saying, "it was earlier, but we have changed following the attempts to make it 'Hindia'"

The show not only took potshots at the BJP but also mocked the Dravidian parties.

Meanwhile, #WeHateVijayTV started trending on Twitter as many people including supporters of BJP and Narendra Modi slammed the channel for its controversial content.

