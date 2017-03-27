The grand finale of Vijay TV's dance reality show Jodi season 9 was held on Saturday, March 25 at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Mani and Felina won the trophy in the stiff competition that was played out among five finalists.

Alena- Shyji, Priya- Sunitha, Sonali- Adhi, Rio-Shruthi and Mani- Felina were in the competition on Star Vijay. In the end, Mani- Felina were declared the winners of the dance reality show. Sonali-Adhi and Priya-Sunitha ended up as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The evening was loaded with power-packed performances, which took the audience by storm. The guests had a difficult time choosing one team as the winner of the show as every finalist came up with an electrifying performance.

T Rajendhar, Sadha and Devayani were the judges while Vijay Sethupathi and Neetu Chandra were the special guests at the grand finale of Jodi, which will be aired on April 9.

Jodi 9 is anchored by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka. The show, which was started in October, is loosely based on popular dance shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. Sixteen couples took part in this season, who were mostly dancers, models or actors, with a few exceptions.