Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been roped in to play a key role in megastar Chiranjeevi's ambitious project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is being made with a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy happens to be the 151st film of Chiranjeevi. It is a historical movie based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema. The buzz in the industry is that Vijay Sethupathi has been cast to play Obayya, a trusted aide of the freedom fighter in the biopic.

It is reported that director Surender Reddy has already zeroed in on Vijay Sethupathi's look in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the costumes for his character have already been designed. The Tamil actor will join the team of the film for its shooting soon.

"It's a very crucial character for the film, which is why Vijay was approached. He's not just a fabulous actor, but will also be able to give the role a spin of his own. What's more, it will be an advantage in roping in the Tamil audience too, considering the actor has a good pull at the box office," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being made on a grand scale and the makers reportedly have plans to dub it in other languages like Hindi and Tamil. They have already brought in Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep on board. Now, Vijay Sethupathi is the latest addition to the cast of this period movie.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most happening stars in the Tamil film industry. He has delivered two big hit movies like Vikram Vedha and Karuppan in 2017. His addition to the cast of Sye Raa Narasimha will help the makers woo the Tamil audience. His presence in the film will boost its prospects in Tamil Nadu.