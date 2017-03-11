The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian's Kavan will be out on Saturday, March 11. It will formally start the promotions of the movie leading to its release on March 31.

"Is it USP of the film or trailer made fun? Questions should find answers.Take the #Kavan challenge. Trailer from tomorrow 11th 7pm, [sic]" director KV Anand opened up on the trailer release on Twitter.

The trailer of Kavan is expected to throw light at some interesting moments in the upcoming movie. It goes without saying that the clip will be centered around Vijay Sethupathi and his leading lady played by Madonna Sebastian.

The video is expected to strike a chord with viewers, which is something that KV Anand's movies have always done. Moreover, the teasers of the film released earlier had evoked a positive response from the audience. Hence, people are hoping that the trailer too will impress them.

Kavan is a romantic thriller in which Simbu's father and multifaceted actor T Rajender is playing an important role. Vikranth, Chandini Tamilarasan, Jagan and others are part of the cast. The film features music scored by Hiphop Tamizha, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Anthony.

Preparations for the film's release are going on at full pace. The post-production work is in the last stages and Kavan, which is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment, will be reviewed by the censor board soon.