Ilayathalapathy Vijay may have not attended the protests organised by Nadigar Sangam over Jallikattu ban, but the actor has backed the movement in his own ways. After expressing his support in a video speech, now it has been revealed that the Thuppakki star secretly paid a visit to Marina Beach where thousands of people united to demand the centre to lift the ban on Tamil Nadu's traditional game.

A couple of photos of Vijay at Marina Beach have been released online. As per reports, the actor accompanied by a few well-wishers went to the venue before dawn to get a glimpse of the protests. He spent considerable time with the protesters without revealing his identity. The photos of the actor have now gone viral.

Talking about the ban in a video message released on Tuesday, January 17, Vijay had said that he appreciated the youths, who have voluntarily come forward to support the movement without any political affiliation. "A government is created to preserve and safeguard people's culture and rights, not to take them away. I would be happy if the arrested people are released and PETA is sent back home," he claimed.

#IlayathalapathyVijay went to #Marinaprotest early just before dawn and stood silently along

with protesters pic.twitter.com/nGMOoaa8zU — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 21, 2017

Jallikattu is a traditional event held in Tamil Nadu as a part of the Pongal celebrations — a practice which is said to have been in existence for over 2,000 years. However, the Supreme Court banned the sport in 2014, taking into consideration the safety of the people and animals involved in it.

Meanwhile, Jallikattu will be held in Tamil Nadu after a gap of three years. The centre has cleared the ordinance on conducting the sports and Tamil Nadu Governor Vidya Sagar Rao has given his nod to organise it.