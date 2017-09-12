Vijay's gesture to meet the family of Anitha has come under appreciation. The actor had paid a visit to Kuzhumur in Ariyalur district to expresses his condolence over the unfortunate death of the Dalit girl.

Her family has told The Times of India they were not informed of his arrival and his visit took them by surprise. Vijay entered the house and paid his respects at a portrait of Anitha, who had committed suicide after failing to secure a medical seat.

Vijay sat on the floor of the hut and consoled her father before presenting a cheque to him. The actor told Anitha's father no to reveal the amount he had given them, the daily quoted the the brother of the deceased, Manirathanam, as saying.

The actor reportedly told Manirathanam he understands the pain of a brother: Vijay lost his sister when she was two years old.

Vijay's gesture has been praised by Sibiraj, Remya Nambeesan and many other celebrities. Actor Vivekh has claimed he was floored by Vijay's public sow of concern, and showed his respect for the Tamil star on Twitter.

Anitha, it may be noted, had secured 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in her Class 12 exams and got 196.75 out of 200 for a medical seat. Unfortunately, she failed to crack the newly-introduced NEET, where she secured just 86 out of 700.

She had opposed the implementation of the NEET and moved the Supreme Court, but the verdict did not come in her favour. Distressed by the development, she had committed suicide.