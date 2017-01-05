The countdown to the release of Bairavaa has started. With just eight days left for D-Day, the advance booking for the tickets is underway in Chennai and the response, as expected, is good.

Top Tamil movies of 2017: Bairavaa, Thala 57, Singam 3, and other films you must watch

The lead actor of the film, Vijay, had teamed up with Bharathan, the director of Bairavaa, after Azhagiya Tamil Magan in 2007. The film, however, failed to rake in the moolah but it has not stopped the duo from coming together again. Vijaya Productions is bankrolling Bairavaa, which has been shot in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Hyderabad, Switzerland and many other places.

The movie is said to be an action-packed family entertainer. Bairavaa deals with a topical issue. It has a message and the story is blended with the regular commercial elements. The teaser and trailer have also conveyed it, thereby generating a lot of positive buzz.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the film's music though there is an opinion among the fans that the songs in the Vijay-starrer are no match for the music director's previous films. Yet, songs from the album like 'Nillayo,' 'Azhagiya Soodana Poovey' and 'Varlaam Varlaam Vaa' have struck a chord with Ilayathalapathy fans.

M Sukumar has handled the cinematography. Going by the trailer and teaser, he seems to have done a good job. The action sequences have drawn the viewers' attention and the 'helicoper shot' (Mahendra Singh Dhoni's signature shot in cricket) by Vijay to attack his rivals has become the talk of the town.

The movie, which hit the floors in April 2016, has Keerthy Suresh pairing up with Vijay for the first time. Papri Ghosh and Aparna Vinod will also be seen in leading roles. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the villain while Sathish, YG Mahendra, Rajendran, Sreeman, Sija Rose and others are in supporting roles.

Pongal Season

Pongal season has often been good for Vijay's films. Many of his movies, including Jilla, had received good openings. The industry is expecting Bairavaa to continue the good trend for the actor. With the film getting 'U' certificate from the regional censor board, the movie is now likely to get 30 per cent entertainment tax exemption, given by the state government.