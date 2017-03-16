It goes without saying that MS Dhoni is one of the most loved players in India cricket, and his fans travel miles to get a glimpse of his batting. Some even go to the extent of breaching security to get up-close with the superstar on the field of play, which is exactly what happened during Jharkhand's clash against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

A fan dressed in red half-sleeve shirt and jeans ran up to the batting legend for his signature. Dhoni, the person he is, obliged to his fan's request without any fuss. While Dhoni was giving his autograph, the person touched his idol's feet as well. The ecstatic fan was escorted out of the field after Dhoni had signed on the white sheet of paper.

That must have been a satisfying feeling for Dhoni's fan, who must have been patiently waiting for this moment.

With Dhoni's presence on the ground, there was a decent crowd for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Air Force Sports Complex in Palam, and they chanted 'Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni....' with the dismissal of each wicket. Dhoni walked in to bat at number six.

The Jharkhand captain remained 18 runs not out as he won the match for his side with a trademark six. With Jharkhand having reached the semifinals of the competition, they are set to face Bengal on Friday, which could be a huge encounter.

It would not come as a surprise if a similar incident of security breach takes shape in the semifinals too. Dhoni must be gradually getting used to such things as a cricket fan had found his way to the middle when India A played England earlier in the year at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He too had touched Dhoni's feet.