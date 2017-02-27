MS Dhoni is known for his cool mien on cricket field, and now the former Indian skipper is garnering headlines over his off-field decisions. Few days ago, Dhoni posted pictures of himself alongside Jharkhand team travelling in a train on Instagram. The decision of Dhoni to opt for a train, instead of costly air travel, once again reiterated the kind of person he is. Leading by example comes naturally to the wicket-keeper batsman.

But that's not the half of it. Dhoni and his Jharkhand team mates will stay at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani, instead of a plush hotel, ahead of their Group D matches against Services and Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Initially, we wanted to stay here at the hotel but now we will leave tomorrow (on Monday) evening and return to Kolkata after the match," Press Trust of India quoted Jharkhand team manager PN Singh as saying.

However, authorities have made necessary security arrangements, given the magnitude of the Jharkhand captain.

"We will have a barricade around the academy and there will be tight police vigil by the district administration. The academy has 30 well-furnished rooms and is no less than a four-star hotel," a CAB official said.

It seems Dhoni's humble ways never cease to amuse. What's next from MS Dhoni?