Actor and producer Siddharth has slammed the Tamil Nadu Producers' Council for giving special permission to a few movies including Vijay's 62nd movie after declaring a complete bandh for the industry.

The actor expressed his anguish over the double standards of the industry with a tweet. But this didn't go down well with Vijay's fans and soon he was trolled for his step by Ilayathalapathy's fans.

Siddharth tweeted: "Every single film is an equal challenge in today's brutal cinema marketplace. If these special permissions to shoot are given to one, please give them to all producers. We are all the same. In the absence of equality and unity, god save us. #TamilCinema #Strike. [sic]."

Vijay's fans on Twitter took it personally as they felt that he was attacking Ilayathapathy's movie. They abused and trolled him and indicated that his words will have "zero" value.

Siddharth replied to the trollers in his own style and tweeted: "If you want to know what will not add 1 paisa value to Tamil Cinema, please read last 100 replies on my timeline. Filthy language, thevayillatha poison, sambandhamillatha kovam. Two sets of few jobless idiots spoiling everyone's name and time. Paavam Vijay-Ajith. [sic]"

The actor also stated that "revamping the industry" is the need of the hour. He further tweeted, "This TN govt. does not and will not care about cinema. They have proved that for a decade. It will take a miracle for them to suddenly turn around and change that. Revamping the industry is needed, but at what cost? Let the industry show unity first. Then change will follow."

Tamil Nadu Producers' Council had called for a complete shutdown of the industry from March 16 over its issues with the Digital Service Providers. But the producers' guild has given special permission to few filmmakers to continue with the shoot of their movies. This stand has come under attack by many.