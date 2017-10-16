There is uncertainty over the release of Vijay's latest movie Mersal as the film is yet to be cleared by the regional censor board.

The makers of Mersal had proudly claimed on social media that the movie had bagged 'U/A' certificate from the regional censor board. But two days ago, it came to light that the film has just been evaluated, but it is yet to be certified as the movie is yet to be cleared by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

A source from the AWBI has told The Times of India that the makers have allegedly used animals and birds without getting their prior approval. The permission was given part by part as many animals were used during shooting.

However, the AWBI foiled the plans of the Mersal team when it tried to shoot scenes involving animals and snakes at Binny Mills in Chennai. The officials found some evidence to prove that the film unit planned to shoot without the board's permission and the team later admitted it to be their mistake on their part, the report adds.

Also, the Mersal team had scenes where camel and horses are performing, but the permission was given to use it in the background. Last but not the least, the AWBI had asked the team to submit the entire footage where animals were used in the film, but the makers are yet to submit it. These three factors have prevented the board from giving NOC.

"They told us that the birds used in the film are computer graphics (CG), but haven't submitted any supporting documents for that yet. Apart from these, the scenes which they told us were shot in Thailand came for NOC last week," the daily quoted the source as saying.

"In the document, they had mentioned that the snake used was the king cobra, whose scientific name is Ophiophagus Hannah. But the footage had an Indian cobra, the spectacled cobra whose scientific name is Naja Naja. Indian cobras come under the Wildlife Protection Act, so we couldn't give permission. It is because of these three things that the AWBI hasn't given NOC for the film," the source added.

Meanwhile, the makers are confident of solving the issue as they are carrying full-fledged promotions. Vijay even met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Sunday to reportedly seek his support for the hassle-free release of Mersal on October 18.