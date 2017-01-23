Vijay Antony, who has been part of a few good movies of late, is back with Yeman. The teaser of the movie- directed by Jeeva Shankar- will be released on Monday, January 23 .

The promo videos of Vijay Antony's earlier films were a true treat to watch and helped generate a huge buzz ahead of their release. It remains to be seen how the teaser of Yeman will be recieved.

Vijay Antony has collaborated with Jeeva Shankar earlier in Naan. The movie was a hit. But the director's second venture, Amara Kaaviyam with newcomer Sathya, the younger brother of Arya, tanked at the box office.The director is trying to bounce back with his latest venture. Lyca Productions bankrolled the movie.

Yeman is a political thriller. According to the filmmakers, the movie is far off from the regular political films as the story line develops from the point of view of a politician.

"There is always an understanding between a politician and an actor and we have touched on this fact. Majority of the portions were shot in Chennai and we also erected a prison set in Puducherry. Two songs have been shot at a discotheque in Mumbai and in Georgia," Jeeva Shankar was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Mia George is the female lead in Yemen. Vijay Antony has also donned the cap of the music director and Jeeva Shankar moved the camera. Veera Senthil Raj is the editor. The movie is expected to be released in February.