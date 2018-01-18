Vijay will be soon starting his next movie — which fans are calling Vijay 62 — with AR Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, two directors are said to be frontrunners to helm the actor's 63rd film, despite there being many filmmakers who their hats into the ring to team up with Ilayathalapathy.

Grapevine has it that H Vinoth's recent work Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru has been watched by Vijay and the actor had some good words to say about the Tamil flick. It is believed that the director and actor discussed a few scripts and the filmmaker is keen to collaborate with Ilayathalapathy for the first time.

Reports also say the talks are in a preliminary stage and nothing has been finalised yet. Given the fact that Vijay usually prefers young filmmakers to experienced directors, one believes the chances are good that they will collaborate if Vinoth manages to come up with a decent script.

On the other hand, Mohan Raja's meeting with Vijay has paved the way for similar rumours. The actor had invited the filmmaker to congratulate for the success of Velaikkaran.

During the meeting, Mohan Raja and Vijay reportedly discussed the possibility of teaming up. However, Vijay will first begin his 62nd movie with AR Murugadoss. The makers aim to release the film for Deepavali.

Mohan Raja, for the moment, will be teaming up with his brother Jayam Ravi. In the meantime, Atlee, who had directed Vijay in Theri and Mersal, is also interested to work with him again.