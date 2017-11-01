The hunt for the female lead in Vijay's next movie, which is presently being referred to as Vijay 62, is on. A few names had recently surfaced and now, a leading Bollywood actress is said to be considered for the female lead in AR Murugadoss' next film.

Well, it is none other than Sonakshi Sinha. She is not an unfamiliar face for South Indian audience as she played the heroine in Rajinikanth's Lingaa. The usual on-screen chemistry between the hero and heroine was missing in KS Ravikumar's film as she teamed up with an actor of her father's age. Yet, her performance was hailed by critics and fans.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Sonakshi Sinha's chemistry with a much younger hero like Vijay works on-screen if she signs the project on the dotted lines.

AR Murugadoss has already worked with her in his Hindi film Akira and shares a good working equation. Hence, the reports of she being approached have not come as a surprise.

It may be recalled that there were rumours which claimed that Rakul Preet Singh may play the female lead in Vijay 62.

AR Murugadoss' film will take off in February 2018 and is most likely to release next Deepavali. So far, Girish Gangadharan of Angamaly Diaries has been signed to handle the cinematography department.

It is a crucial movie for AR Murugadoss as his Akira and Spyder have failed to set the box office on fire. Whereas Vijay will return after the massive success of Mersal.