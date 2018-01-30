Vijay's 62nd movie was launched recently and the film unit has already wrapped up the shooting of his introduction song. With this, the first schedule has come to an end.

Reports say that the song filmed on Vijay on the outskirts of Chennai. The number has come out well and the outcome seems to have satisfied the entire team. Now, film unit will move on to the next schedule, which will be held in Kolkata for 20 days.

It may be recalled that Vijay and AR Murugadoss' earlier movie Kaththi was also shot in Kolkata.

The untitled movie, which is referred to as Vijay 62, was launched on January 19 with a simple pooja held in Chennai. Prior to the muhurat, AR Murugadoss wrote: "#HappyDeepavali guys... [sic]", which signifies that the movie will hit the screens for Diwali 2018.

After Kaththi and Thuppakki, AR Murugadoss has collaborated with Vijay again. Like their previous movies, the latest flick too is packed with action elements. Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the success of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, is pairing up with Vijay in this film. This is her second movie with Ilayathalapathy after Bairavaa.

The movie is rumoured to about farmers' issues and titled as Kalappai (plough).

Two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman will score music for Vijay 62. He had earlier composed music for three of the Vijay's films: Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Udhaya, and Mersal. Also, the project is the composer's second film with AR Murugadoss after the Hindi version of Ghajini.

Murugadoss has brought Girish Gangadharan and Sreekar Prasad on board to handle cinematography and editing, respectively.