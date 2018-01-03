The pre-production works of Vijay's 62nd film have reached the last stages, and the countdown for it to hit the floors has begun. The latest update regarding the project is a test photoshoot was done on Vijay on Tuesday, January 2.

The snaps of the actor from the photoshoot have surfaced online and he looks dapper in stylish costumes. In one of the photos, the actor is sporting a dark green costume with a suitcase in his hand and in another, he is seen smoking even as his eyes are fixed on his cell phone.

The Rolls Royce in the photos indicate that he is playing an urban-centric role. Also, he sported light beard.

The movie is expected to be launched on Pongal. It is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

After Bairavaa, Keerthy Suresh is said to be romancing Vijay again. Girish Ganghadharan has been signed to handle the cinematography, whereas two-time Oscar winner AR Rahman composing the music for the untitled flick.

Sreekar Prasad is the editor for the film that is being written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie marks the third union of Vijay with the director after blockbusters like Kaththi and Thuppakki.

The movie is rumoured to about farmers' issues and titled as Kalappai (plough). More details are expected to be revealed during the launch of the film's first look.