The speculations on the title of Vijay's upcoming movie will come to an end on Wednesday, June 21, as the makers are finally announcing the name of the Tamil film along with first look posters.

The title and the first look will be unveiled directly on Twitter at 6 pm. Ilayathalapathy himself is likely to reveal the name and the posters from the Atlee Kumar-directorial. This is being unveiled to coincide with the actor's birthday, who will turn 43 on Thursday, June 22.

It is said that the makers had considered five names that also includes Moondru Mugam, the title of Rajinikanth's 1982 hit film. But the said name was later dropped and only four titles were in consideration.

Vijay birthday celebration

On the other hand, the fans of Vijay are set to celebrate his 43rd birthday like every year. They engage themselves in charity, blood donations and distribute sweets apart from doing various other things on the special day for the well being of the Ghilli star.

Many theatres across Tamil Nadu are cashing in on the hype by screening some of his popular movies. This year, Theri, Kaththi and a few other hit flicks are being screened in theatres.

Coming back to Vijay 61, the movie marks the second union of Atlee with Vijay after Theri. In the latest film, Ilayathalapathy is romancing top heroines like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. SJ Suryah plays the role of the villain in the movie, which will hit the screens in October. The movie also has Vadivelu and other few others in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the flick while Sri Thenandal Films is bankrolling it. GK Vishnu is wielding the camera and Ruben is the editor.