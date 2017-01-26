The makers of Vijay's next movie seem to have finalised the cast and crew. The latest update about the film is that Sathyan, who has worked with Ilayathalapathy in many films, has been signed to play a key role in the Atlee Kumar movie.

Sathyan has confirmed the news and said that it is his sixth movie with Vijay. The duo had earlier shared screen space in movies like Sachein, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Vettaikaaran, Nanban, Thuppakki and Puli.

He recalls his friendship with Atlee from the days of Nanban, when the young filmmaker was assisting director Shankar. Sathyan says that he is a good friend of the director and is keen to work with him again.

Talking about his role, Sathyan said that he will be doing the role of a comedian in the film, presently referred to as Vijay 61.

Coming to Vijay 61, Jyothika, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal are playing heroines in the flick. SJ Suryah will be seen in the role of a villain. It is said to be a mega-budget movie bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. The movie will reportedly hit the floors on February 2 and will hit the screens in September.

On the other hand, Vijay's Bairavaa, which released during Pongal festival, is still being successfully played in theatres. The business of the movie took a toll last week following Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu. The makers are expecting the collection to improve given the fact that the Singam 3 release has been postponed.

Bairavaa has earned about Rs 59 crore in 13 days at the Tamil Nadu box office.