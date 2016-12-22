Samantha has apparently given a hint at the possibility of her teaming up with Vijay again. Yes, the actress has opened up on pairing up with Ilayathalapathy in an interaction with her fans on Facebook.

One of the fans in the chat session asked her when can people expect her to act with Vijay again, and she responded, "You never know...might be soon". This is taken as an indication that she would be teaming up with the actor in his next movie, which is being referred to as Vijay 61, directed by Atlee Kumar.

Samantha had first paired up with Vijay in AR Murugadoss' blockbuster Kaththi. Their chemistry had worked big time in the film. She teamed up with him again in Atlee's previous film Theri. Now, the same director seems to have offered the film to her.

The actress presently has a couple of movies in her kitty, including Vijay Sethupathi's Aneethi Kathaigal. The 29-year old is likely to tie the knot with her beau and actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. So, it has to be seen whether she will continue to act in films post her marriage or will take a break.

Earlier, a couple of names were doing the rounds, including of Nayanthara, for the female lead in Vijay 61. But the makers have remained light-lipped about the cast and crew.

Vijay 61 is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has written the story. AR Rahman is likely to score the music for the film, which will be majorly shot in the US.

The shooting will commence in February and the movie will reportedly hit the screens in September on the occasion of Navaratri festival.

Vijay's Bairavaa audio out

On the other hand, Vijay's next movie Bairavaa is getting ready for the release. It will be out on 12 January. Recently, the audio of the film was released and met with mixed reviews.