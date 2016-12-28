Atlee's next movie with Vijay seems to bigger than their previous movie Theri in terms of cast. The young filmmaker has reportedly roped in three top names to play important roles. Jyothika, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal are said to be the heroines of the flick.

Deccan Chronicle reports that Jyothika, who had earlier romanced Ilayathalapathy in hit movies like Kushi and Thirumalai, will be pairing up with him again in this flick, which is presently referred to as Vijay 61. "All the three stars will have equal footage and importance in the film. Also, Jyothika appears in a twist segment and her character will take the story forward," the daily quoted a source as saying.

For the past couple of months, many names have been doing the rounds regarding the female lead of Vijay 61. It was said that Nayanthara was the front runner, but at the end, the makers have surprised the viewers by signing three big heroines.

While Samantha had romanced Vijay in Theri and Kaththi, Kajal Aggarwal had paired up with him in Thuppakki and Jilla. Interestingly, the two actresses have earlier worked together in Telugu movies like Brindavanam and Brahmotsavam.

Coming to Vijay 61, the movie marks the reunion of Vijay and Atlee after blockbuster Theri. The working title of the flick is said to be Theri 2, although it is not a sequel. The movie's name is likely to be changed later.

Vijay 61 is funded by Sri Thenandal Films. The regular shooting will commence in February 2017 and it is likely to be out during Navaratri festival in September.