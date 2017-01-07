Preparations are happening in full swing for the launch of Vijay's next film. The actor is collaborating with Altee Kumar with whom he had earlier delivered a hit film in the form of Theri.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa story leaked?

The buzz is that the movie, which is presently referred to as Vijay 61, will hit the floors on the occasion of Pongal festival next week. It is expected to be launched with a simple pooja. But the regular shooting will only commence in February.

Vijay 61 has Jyothika, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in the female leads. Sri Thenandal Films is funding the movie, which will be released during Navaratri festival in September.

Vijay-AR Murugadoss to collaborate

The rumours of Vijay teaming up with AR Murugadoss has surfaced again. It is said that the duo will team up again after the completion of Atlee's flick. They had earlier worked in blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi. On the other hand, the director is busy with Mahesh Babu's bilingual film, which will be released this summer.

Vijay getting ready for Bairavaa release

Meanwhile, Ilayathalapathy is set for the release of his much-awaited Bairavaa, which will see the light of the day on 12 September. The movie is releasing in about 1000 screens worldwide. On the other hand, the makers are planning to surprise the Vijay fans by unveiling a special song ahead of the film's release.

The said song is not part of the album, but it has been used in the movie. Bairavaa is bankrolled by Vijaya Productions and has Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu in the important roles.