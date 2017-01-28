The pre-production works of Vijay and Atlee's next movie has reached its final stages with only a few days left for the launch of the movie. Now, an interesting update is available about the storyline.

Rumours are rife that Ilayathalapathy's movie,, presently referred to as Vijay 61, is a semi-period film written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. A part of the story chronicles several incidents related to a character played by the hero in 1980s in Madurai. Possibly, Jyothika's portion will come to play in this segment, say reports.

Vijay has grown a thick beard for the character. The actor has already been spotted with his latest look, which has generated positive words.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Vijay 61 will reportedly commence on February 2 in Chennai. In the first schedule, the team will shoot some important portions at the airport, Binny Mills and at a studio. More details about the project are expected to be out at the muhurat event.

Vijay 61 marks the second union of Vijay with Atlee, who were earlier part of hit movie Theri. In the latest film, Jyothika, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha are playing the female leads. Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, SJ Suryah and many others are also in the cast.

The film has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Antony L Ruben's editing. Sri Thenandal Films is producing the movie, which will be out in September.

Bairavaa entering Week 3

Vijay's Bairavaa has entered the third week after its business took a toll last week due to the Jallikattu protests. The movie will have one more week without any competition till Jayam Ravi-Arvind Swamy's Bogan hits the screens on February 2.