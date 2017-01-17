It is finally confirmed. Kajal Aggarwal will be romancing Vijay again in his movie. The gorgeous actress, who is basking in the success of her Telugu movie Khaidi No 150, will be pairing up with Ilayathalapathy in Atlee Kumar-directorial.

Indiaglitz reports that Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed in an interview that she will be teaming up with Vijay for the third time after Thuppakki and Jilla. Their chemistry had worked in the earlier movies and expectations will be high this time. But the actress has not spilled the beans on her role in the flick.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy with Ajith's forthcoming movie, presently referred to as Thala 57. She is also part of Rana Daggubati-starrer Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Coming back to the Ilayathalapathy's movie, which is presently being referred to as Vijay 61, will be the second collaboration of Vijay and Atlee. They had earlier teamed up in Theri, which was one of the blockbusters of 2016. Sri Thenandal Films has come forward to produce their latest flick.

Samantha and Jyothika are also part of Vijay 61, which has story by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Bairavaa Success

On the other hand, Vijay's recent movie Bairavaa has opened to mixed reviews and has done well at the box office. In the opening weekend, it has collected over Rs 40 crore at the worldwide box office. It is an action movie, which is directed by Bharathan.

Vijaya Productions-bankrolled Bairavaa has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead and Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu in the role of a villain.