The first look poster and title of Vijay's 61st movie will be revealed on Wednesday, June 21, a day before the 43rd birthday of Ilayathalapathy. The makers have formally announced the news about their plans through a press release.

"Murali Ramasamy and Hema Rukmani of Thenandal Studios take pride to release the much-awaited first look of Vijay 61 and also its official title on 21st June, the eve of actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay's birthday at 6 pm," the press release said.

Announcements and releases of promotional materials from Vijay's films are usually done late at night. But the latest launch will take place in the evening.

Fans are curiously looking forward to the first look of the film, with the hope that the appearances of the actor will live up to their expectations, something all his movies have done in recent years.

Vijay 61 marks the second time Ilayathalapathy has teamed up with Atlee Kumar. They had earlier worked together in Theri, which was one of the hits in 2016. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen in the female lead roles.

SJ Suryah will be seen in a negative role. Recently, he had claimed that Vijay 61 will be a "full meal" for Ilayathalapathy fans.

Two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has scored the music, while GK Vishnu has handled the cinematography and Ruben has edited the movie. Vijay 61 will be released during the Deepavali festival.