Ilayathalapathy Vijay is getting ready to kick-start his new project with Atlee Kumar. After the successful release of Bairavaa, the actor is set to begin his latest flick, which will reportedly hit the floors on February 2.

As per the reports, the makers have planned to start the shooting from February 2 with a simple pooja. A set has been erected in Chennai and the first schedule will be held here. The pre-production work has apparently come to an end and the cast and crew have been finalised. Earlier, it was reported that the film would hit the floors on Pongal. But the launch was delayed was some reasons.

The movie marks the second union of Atlee Kumar with Vijay after Theri. The latest flick is bigger than their previous film in terms of cast as three big heroines are part of the film, which is presently being referred to as Vijay 61 or Thalapathy 61.

Jyothika, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal have been signed to play the female leads in the movie. Director-turned-actor SJ Surya has been roped in to play the role of a villain.

Vijay 61 is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films and the movie is likely to be released during the Navaratri festival in September 2017.

Bairavaa Business Affected

Bairavaa was released on January 12 and has performed decently at the box office. The business of the movie has been largely affected by the Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu. The movie has done well in Kerala and a few centres at the international box office.