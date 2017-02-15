Vijay is donning a beard and a twirled moustache in his upcoming movie, which is presently being referred to as Vijay 61 or Thalapathy 61. Some of the pictures were captured at different occasions, clearly indicating that he is sporting the said look in the Atlee Kumar-directed film.

Filmmakers usually maintain secrecy about the look of their heroes, in an attempt to build curiosity around the film. Even Vijay's looks in his recent movies were revealed only at the later stages.

However, the look of Vijay in his upcoming movie is not a secret anymore. The actor was spotted on a few occasions recently, and Vijay was clearly seen donning a rustic look. But one can expect the actor to have multiple looks in the film since in some of his earlier movies, Ilayathalapathy had donned more than one avatar. Hence, the makers might surprise viewers with different looks in the later stages, say sources.

Coming to his character in the film, reports say that Vijay will be playing a policeman in the movie, but it is not clear whether he will be seen playing dual roles. He had donned 'khakhi' in films like Pokkiri and, more recently, in Theri, which was also directed by Atlee.

The Sri Thenandal Films-produced movie stars Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead roles. Suriya's wife and actress Jyothika was signed up to play an important role, but the actress reportedly walked out after signing the project for unknown reasons.

The shooting of Vijay 61 is underway in Chennai. After completing the first schedule, the team will travel to the UK where the major part of the film will be shot. Sathyaraj, SJ Suryah, Sathyan, Kovai Sarala and many others are part of the cast.