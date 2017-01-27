Vijay 61 aka Thalapathy 61 Cast and Crew: Cast Vijay, Jyothika, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan and others. Director Atlee Kumar Story KV Vijayendra Prasad Producer Sri Thenandal Productions Music AR Rahman Cinematography GK Vishnu Editor Antony L Ruben Release Septemeber

Vijay's next movie with Atlee Kumar has some interesting names in the cast. Not only three big names will feature in female lead roles, but also there are a few versatile actors, who are enacting key roles in the Ilayathalapathy starrer.

Well, Jyothika, who had shared screen space with Vijay in movies like Kushi and Thirumalai, is pairing up with him again in the film written and directed by Atlee Kumar. Her character appears in a twist segment that takes forward the storyline.

After Thuppakki and Jilla, Kajal Aggarwal is reuniting Vijay in this movie. Samantha is another top heroine, who had worked with Vijay in hits like Kaththi and Theri.

In the supporting cast, SJ Suryah will be seen as the main villain. Vadivelu, after a gap of five years, is sharing screen presence with Vijay. It may be recalled that their combo had earlier broken funny bones of the audience in movies like Sachien and Pokkiri.

Veteran actor Sathyaraj is enacting an important role and Sathyan is the other comedian to be part of the movie, which is presently being referred to as Vijay 61 or Thalapathy 61.

Coming to the technical team, two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman will compose music, GK Vishnu will handle the cinematography department and Antony L Ruben will edit Vijay 61.

T Muthuraj is the production designer of the film bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. The movie will hit the floors next week.