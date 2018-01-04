Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have never tried to hide their relationship and they are not the ones who have tried to play a hide-and-seek game with media about their affair.

Although they have not openly said that they are in love, the photos posted on social media by Vignesh Shivan has clearly indicated that they share a special relationship.

The latest buzz is that they recently visited a temple. A picture of Nayanthara happily posing with a fan is doing rounds online. Vignesh Shivan has not posed alongside his girlfriend, but he is seen behind her in the snap.

It is rumoured that the couple visited the temple to offers prayers for the success of Vignesh Shivan's next movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK), which will hit the screens on January 12.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK) set for Big Release

Suriya and Keerthy Suresh's film is scheduled for release in over 1,200 screens worldwide. The movie is a heist film which is a remake of Bollywood flick Special 26. It is based on the 1987 Opera House heist.

The movie is crucial for Vignesh Shivan as it helps him to solidify his position in Kollywood. His debut film Podaa Podi had not tasted commercial success, while his second film Naanum Rowdydhaan turned out to be a super hit.