Actress Lavanya Tripathi said viewers will fall in love with her character in director Srinu Vaitla's Telugu movie Mister starring Varun Tej.

Lavanya Tripathi is playing one of the two female leads in Mister.

"I've never enjoyed doing a movie and playing my character as much as I did with Mister. I've actually never laughed so much. In my debut film I just used to cry. Bhale Bhale Magadivoy was a great story but my character didn't have a lot of depth; it was essentially Nani's film," she told in an interview.

"With Mister, I'm sure people will fall in love with my character in the film. I also think that the film will be received well and people will be thoroughly entertained. It's a travel-triangular-love story that perfectly blends emotions and comedy. You won't find a dull moment!" Lavanya Tripathi added.

The actress, who is all praises for Srinu Vaitla, said working with the director was a true learning experience.

"I learnt so much from him. Being such a senior and successful director he would still work like he was debuting. By that I mean he worked so hard. He would enact every scene for us and show us each and every expression," she said.

The actress added, "He was so good that I couldn't catch the depth of many things. It was amazing to see him working. I think everyone should do something similar where they release themselves of any preconceptions after each project and start the process of learning again."

Lavanya Tripathi said Varun Tej's comedy chops will impress the viewers. "He is a very sensible and great actor. At just three films old he already has a massive fan following. I think what's going to really stand out is that he hasn't tried comedy earlier; he's done really well in Mister," she said.