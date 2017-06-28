The annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), one of the largest Indian film festivals outside India, will be held from August 10-22, this year.

Supported by the Victorian Government, IFFM 2017 will have diversity as its central core theme. The festival will screen over 60 films from India, indie films and short films in 20 different languages. These films from India include more than 30 Australian premieres.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is back as the ambassador of the festival. Speaking about her association with the festival and the theme of diversity with a special focus on movies by female filmmakers, Vidya said in a statement: "I am excited by the female directors and writers who have their work showing a the festival. Over the past few years, a new generation of female Indian filmmakers has begun to shine on the global stage. To see women behind the camera and creating powerful pieces of art is reflective of the positive steps that the film industry in India and the subcontinent are taking."

Looking forward to the screening a diverse range of films, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, festival director, said: "This August the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will present films that explore diversity and the endless potential of humanity. Audiences will immerse themselves in 13 days of film, including Bollywood blockbusters, powerful indie films and stunning documentaries from India and the subcontinent. These films were curated to entertain, inspire, enrage, engage and challenge viewers. We look forward to welcoming a fantastic lineup of guests and welcoming audiences to our screenings and special events."

Last year, IFFM was awarded the prestigious 'Melbourne Award,' which recognises significant contributions to the city and highlights the inspirational stories and achievements of the citizens from all walks of life. IFFM was the first Indian event to have ever won the award.