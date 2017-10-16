Indonesian soccer fans are mourning the death of Choirul Huda, the long-term goalkeeper and captain of top flight side Lamongan FC, usually known as Persela, following a collision with a team mate during a weekend match at their stadium in East Java.

Video footage showed Huda slamming into team mate Ramon Rodrigues in the 43rd minute of Sunday's game in the Go-Jek Traveloka league.

Rodrigues' knee had accidentally collided with Huda's chest in the incident, said the club's media officer Andika Hangga Pramana.

The 38-year-old was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after losing consciousness and a medical team at the stadium attempted to resuscitate him, said Doctor Yudistiro Andri Nugroho, head of the emergency Care Unit at the Soegiri Hospital, Lamongan.

Huda was taken to the hospital's intensive care unit and given breathing assistance and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead at 4.45 pm, Nugroho said a statement.

"We did all we could to restore the vital functions of Choirul Huda's organs," the doctor said.

INNALILLAHI WAINNA ILAIHI ROJIUN



SELAMAT JALAN CAP CHOIRUL HUDA

THE REAL LEGEND OF PERSELA#riphuda pic.twitter.com/SnuiddqdUo — PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) October 15, 2017

Team-mates and loved ones mourn the passing of ??Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda, who died following a mid-game collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zf5lwLBtrI — #FIFAU17WC ??⚽️? (@FIFAcom) October 16, 2017

His fellow players had gone to straight to the hospital after the final whistle following their 2-0 win over Semen Padang and supporters later went to his house with candles, according to local media reports.

On their official Twitter page, Persela carried "farewell cap" above a photo of Huda. According to the team's Instagram page, the club will retire the number one jersey worn by Huda.

Huda leaves behind a wife and two children.

(with inputs from Reuters)