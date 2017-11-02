Roman Reigns, one of the founding members of the pro wrestling stable Shield, is out of action after being diagnosed with viral meningitis. The powerful WWE superstar was scheduled to team up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on the team of Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, the Miz and Demon Kane at WWE TLC 2017 last month.

In Reigns' absence, Monday Night RAW general manager Kurt Angle made his in-ring WWE return and successfully gave his man team the victory at the pay per view event.

With Survivor Series 2017 approaching, Reigns is still out of action. The WWE road shows however still headline a Shield appearance.

Pro wrestling fans in Glasgow, Scotland were in for the shock of their lives when the legendary Triple H joined hands with Rollins and Ambrose, for a WWE Live event in Glasgow.

Call it a one-off event or whatever, the sudden break of kayfabe has indeed given WWE fans a rude shock and they are asking for more! Remember, it was the Triple H-led authority who forced Rollins to go against his brothers, back in 2014.

The Shield reunited just before WWE TLC last month during a Monday Night Raw event in Indianapolis.

The new-look Shield, consisting Rollins, Ambrose and Triple H, took on the team of Cesaro, Sheamus and Bray Wyatt, and recorded a convincing victory. The iconic Shield Bomb was perfectly executed on Cesaro and the famous Shield Fist bump was also made, much to the amazement of the fans!

Triple H also re-enacted Reigns' in-ring theatrics and that did come as a surprise.