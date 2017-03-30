Sunny Leone, one of the hottest divas in Bollywood, has shared a picture of her taking a bubble bath on Twitter. As sexy as it may sound, the photo failed to have the intended effect...or did it?

Apparently, Sunny applied too much bubble soap, and the whole bathtub was filled with foam. Only a glimpse of Sunny's face is visible in the photo. She captioned the photo: "I think I over did it with the bubble soap!! Hahaha".

Sunny is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans to a cocktail of her photos and videos on different platforms. She had earlier shared some sizzling bikini pictures from her holiday in Mexico with hubby Daniel Weber. Sunny's last movie, Beiimaan Love, bombed at the box office. However, her item number in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees grabbed a lot of eyeballs. She had put on some hot moves in the remixed version of Laila O Laila.

Sunny is apparently on a break from the movie business. Reports suggested that she is mulling an image makeover.

Check Sunny's funny bathroom act in the picture below: