The death toll in the St Petersburg train carriage blast in Russia rose to 14 on Tuesday, according to AFP reports. More than 40 people have been wounded in the incident which is being treated as an act of terrorism.

The suspect in the incident has reportedly been identified by security agencies as a native of Kyrgyzstan who has Russian citizenship. The Kyrgyz security service named the bomber as Akbarzhon Jalilov. However, there are still conflicting reports as to whether the suspect was a suicide bomber or not.

Kyrgyz state media said the country's security service was "maintaining contact with the Russian secret service for further investigation.

The attack was condemned by United States President Donald Trump who offered the support of US government to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China also denounced deadly train attack stating that it was willing to work Russia and the international community to tackle the threat and challenges of terrorism. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called terrorism a common enemy of the mankind,

"China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the terrorist attack. China extends profound condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also condemned the terror attack on Monday calling it "barbaric and cowardly."

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack which took place in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, on 3 April 2017 and during which at least 10 people were killed and dozens injured," the UNSC in a statement said.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the victims of this heinous act of terrorism and to their families, and to the people and to the Government of the Russian Federation. They wished a speedy recovery to those injured," it said.