British police said on 15 September they were treating reports of a blast at Parsons Green station as a terrorist incident . Video and photographs uploaded to social media by eyewitnesses showed a white bucket burning inside a London underground train carriage.
Video shows suspected bomb burning on London tube train
- September 15, 2017 17:54 IST
