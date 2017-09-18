The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of a Georgia Tech student, Scout Schultz, by campus police late on Saturday (16 September) after he was confronted about carrying a knife.
Video shows moments before campus police shot Georgia Tech student after a standoff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of a Georgia Tech student, Scout Schultz, by campus police late on Saturday (16 September) after he was confronted about carrying a knife.
- September 18, 2017 13:41 IST
-