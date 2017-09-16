North Korean television has released footage of the countrys latest missile launch. The missile flew over Hokkaido in Japan on Sept. 15. It landed 1,240 miles east of Japan in the Pacific. Photos show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessing the launch and celebrating the successful take-off of the missile.
Video shows launch of latest North Korean missile
North Korean television has released footage of the countrys latest missile launch. The missile flew over Hokkaido in Japan on Sept. 15. It landed 1,240 miles east of Japan in the Pacific. Photos show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessing the launch and celebrating the successful take-off of the missile.
- September 16, 2017 16:02 IST
-