A Caribbean helicopter tour company has surveyed the destruction Hurricane Irma caused. The helicopter also assisted with evacuations of island residents. Winds of up to 175 mph battered many small Caribbean islands, toppling trees, destroying houses and devastating communities. Several people were killed in the hurricane
Video shows Hurricane Irma devastation on Caribbean Islands
- September 9, 2017 17:15 IST
